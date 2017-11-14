Community unity walk today at Kansas State



MANHATTAN — Classes will be cancelled at Kansas State University Tuesday afternoon and students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear purple and join together for a unity walk starting at 1:30p.m.

The walk is intended to reaffirm “who we are, what we value and what we stand for as the K-State family.”

The event is an opportunity to come together in diversity, inclusion, and equity. Together, we can be a powerful force for good, according to the university web site.

Speakers at the event will include Mary Tolar; Tanya González; Darrell Reese, president of the Black Student Union; Troy Bowers; and Jack Ayres, student body president. President Richard Myers will provide a message of unity and outline steps that all K-Staters can take as the community moves forward.

The event follow a series of reported racially insensitive acts on campus in recent months.