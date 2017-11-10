Ellis council divided on whether to proceed with $3.5M water exploration project

ELLIS – Ellis city council members agree the town needs to find additional sources of water but there are concerns about the cost.

Water Advisory Committee member Gary Luea reported during Monday’s meeting the Water Exploration Project cost estimate is $3.5 million.

Council members Bob Redger, Bret Andries and Jolene Niernberger said they completely support the project. Holly Aschenbrenner, Dena Patee, and Susan Eaton also support it but are are worried about the expense. They want the city to explore options on partnering with other communities to cost share.

In other business, the council unanimously agreed to have City Attorney Olavee Raub begin negotiations with the Ellis Golf Club Board for potential sale of city-owned property at the golf course. The city owns 1.67 acres which includes the land housing the cart sheds, shop area, and parking lot. The Golf Club Board wants the property intact in order to entice a potential buyer.

The council also directed Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman to acquire elevation shots of the Ellis Campground as part of an application for state funding to expand the campground.

The complete meeting minutes follow.

ELLIS CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

Minutes November 6, 2017

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor David McDaniel called the meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Bret Andries, Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, Dena Patee, and Bob Redger. Also present were Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman, City Clerk Amy Burton, Police Chief Taft Yates, and City Attorney Olavee Raub.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA

None

PUBLIC PRESENT

Buck Driggs, Brian Raub, Glen Keller, Barbara Perkins, Dale Giebler, Jim Honas, Ron Hallagin, Gary Luea, Charlene Weber, Nickole Byers, John Kolacny, Whitey Kohl (arrived at 7:48 p.m.), and Cassy Zeigler (arrived at 8:35 p.m.).

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on October 16, 2017 and Bills Ordinance #2032. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 6-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Nickole Byers announced that Main Street Media recently acquired the newspaper in Wakeeney. After witnessing other communities’ governing bodies in action, Ms. Byers praised the Ellis governing body for doing an excellent job for our community.

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

Committee: Award

Mayor David McDaniel recognized members of the City’s Trades Board and presented Dale Giebler, Jim Honas, and Alan Scheuerman with a Citizen’s Award for their act of service. Members Monte Cox, Kevin Fox, Bobby Younger, and Terry Zerfas were unable to attend.

SPECIAL ORDER

Campground: Special Project

Mayor David McDaniel announced that Steve Seibel, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, was unable to attend tonight’s meeting. At a previous meeting, Council directed the Campground Committee to visit with Mr. Seibel to review the City’s cost estimate of the 5-year Campground Expansion Project. Charlene Weber, Committee Chair, stated the Committee met with Mr. Seibel and that he feels the proposed cost of the expansion is fair and reasonable. The City has additional costs over the Cedar Bluff expansion in that the City’s project must follow floodplain and City building code regulations. A reimbursement grant is available and Mr. Seibel offered to work with the Committee on preparing the application for funding. Council then discussed the varying site elevations involved in the location of the expansion. Council directed Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman to present exact elevation shots from the east and west sides of the project to determine how much fill would be required.

General Government: Special Project

Ron Hallagin, representing the Ellis Golf Club, reported that the Board has contracted with Art Schoenthaler Construction to perform dirt work at the Ellis Golf Club in order to improve the drainage concerns in the area. The work will be performed in the spring and Mr. Schoenthaler and the Ellis Golf Club will work with the City to determine a solution. Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman stated the culverts further south will also need to be cleaned out. City Attorney Olavee Raub added that easements will need to be obtained for those areas on private property.

Water Exploration: Special Project

Gary Luea, Water Advisory Committee, acknowledged that the Water Exploration Project will be a costly one – between securing the land and constructing the wells and distribution lines to the City. Mr. Luea compared this project (estimated at $3.5 million) to the more expensive Water Treatment Plant project ($5.5 million) back in 2006 in that not everyone in the community may see the need or desire to pay for the project. Mr. Luea then polled each council member for the record on whether or not they were in favor of continuing the project. Council members Bob Redger, Bret Andries and Jolene Niernberger expressed 100% support for the project. Council members Holly Aschenbrenner, Dena Patee, and Susan Eaton expressed support for the project, but voiced concerns over the total cost and that the City needed to explore options on partnering with other communities to cost share.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

General Government: Land Disposal

The Governing Body reviewed the Boundary Survey of City property at the golf course from James Meis, Driggs Design Group. At an earlier Council meeting, the Ellis Golf Club Board asked if the City would be willing to sell the property in order to entice a potential buyer. The area consists of 1.67 acres and includes the land that houses the shop area, cart sheds, and the parking lot. Council member Bob Redger moved to direct City Attorney Olavee Raub to begin negotiations with the Ellis Golf Club Board for potential sale of the property. Council member Dena Patee seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

NEW BUSINESS

Streets: Event Request

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to approve the Public Property Permit Application submitted by the Ellis Polar Express for their annual event in Playworld Park on December 2, 2017. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Streets: Repair/Maintenance

Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, and City Clerk Amy Burton presented the sixth set of pay applications for the Street Improvement Project. This will be the final construction drawdown; therefore, the Contractor’s Pay Estimate is to release the held retainage. The City will hold a public hearing on December 4th to close-out the project. Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to approve Request for Payment of CDBG Funds #6 in the amount of $38,770.84 for the Street Improvement Project. The motion carried 6-0.

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve Contractor’s Pay Estimate #6 to Vogts-Parga Construction, LLC in the amount of $64,390.44 for the Street Improvement Project. The motion carried 6-0.

Council member Bob Redger then moved to authorize the Mayor to sign the related documents for the Street Improvement Project. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Street: Acquisition

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to approve the purchase of 15 tons of high performance asphalt from APAC in an amount not to exceed $2,000.00 with funds to come from the Special Highway Fund. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Water: Acquisition

Council member Bob Redger moved to ratify payment of the invoice to Metron-Farnier, LLC in the amount of $1,014.00 for the purchase of three auto-read water meters. The meters were within the Department Head’s authorization limit of $1,000; however, the freight costs resulted in the total invoice exceeding that authorization. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

General Government: Policy

Council discussed modifying the City’s Purchasing Policy to where additional charges, such as freight and handling fees, would be excluded from consideration of the Department Head’s purchasing authorization. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to revise the Purchasing Policy so that the purchasing authority granted to the Department Heads is not inclusive of shipping and handling, freight, and hazardous materials fees. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

Public Works: Repair/Maintenance

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman informed Council the 1999 Mack Truck is in need of repair. The suspension needs re-bushed and there is a possibility the trunnion may need replaced. Mr. Scheuerman contacted several truck repair shops and Bruckner Truck Sales was the only place that works on Mack trucks; therefore, only one bid was obtained. The bid submitted includes the possible trunnion replacement so the repair may be less than the price quoted. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve the bid from Bruckner Truck Sales for repairs to the Mack truck in an amount not to exceed $7,060.58, with the cost to be split between the Water Utility, Special Highway, and Special Parks funds. The motion carried 6-0.

City Clerk: Acquisition

City Clerk Amy Burton presented a quote to replenish the City’s stock of 6”x9” “bill enclosed” envelopes. Council member Dena Patee moved to approve the purchase of 5,000 envelopes from Hamlin Creative Consulting in the amount of $1,110.35, with the cost to be split between the Water Utility, Sewer Utility, and Sanitation funds. Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded the motion. The motion carried 6-0.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works

City Clerk Amy Burton reviewed the corrected Comparative Water Reports for the periods ending June 10th, July 10th, and August 10th, and the current report for the period ending September 10th.

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman reported staff will be placing doorknockers on residents affected by the annual sewer cleaning. Mayer Specialty Services will begin the annual event on November 13th.

Mr. Scheuerman shared a letter received from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment regarding the Ellis Dump Site. Several recommendations were offered on how to improve the site.

The Smoky Hill-Saline Regional Planning Area committee is asking for input on their regional plan. Copies of the plan are available from Mr. Scheuerman.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates presented the Monthly Activity Report for October and the November Staff Calendar. The Department has been busy with several on-going cases. Chief Yates reported that Trunk or Treat had another successful year. Council then asked Chief Yates about current security measures at City Hall.

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton reviewed the CDBG Monitoring Letter received from the Kansas Department of Commerce regarding the Street Improvement Project. The monitoring letter indicated no corrective action was needed to close out the grant.

Ellis County Public Works Director Bill Ring submitted a letter from the Kansas Department of Transportation regarding the Cottonwood Street Bridge. The bridge was not selected for the current round of grant funding for repairs.

Draft minutes from the recent Campground Committee, Trades Board, and Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals meetings were reviewed.

Council discussed the new business incentives that the City currently offers to new businesses wanting to open in town. The City currently offers one year of free sanitation and sewer services. One hurdle the City has in offering more incentives is the lack of funding to do so. Council directed Ms. Burton to inquire of other cities to see what business incentives they are able to offer to entice new businesses to town.

Attorney

City Attorney Olavee Raub reported that the Chrysler Museum Board has signed the revised lease agreement and will be sending the agreement to the City for the Mayor to sign. The Railroad Museum has yet to meet to sign their revised lease agreement with the City.

City Prosecutor Cassy Zeigler reported on several structures that need attention from the Council. 210 E. 11th, 1309 Fauteux, and 208 W. 12th have all been served numerous violation notices with no action taken. The structures have been deemed dangerous and unfit for habitation. Ms. Zeigler recommended the City set a hearing date for the property owners to appear before Council and explain how they plan to address the violations cited. If the City moves forward with condemnation, the City would pay for the cost of demolition up front. The property owner then has thirty days to reimburse the City. If not paid, then the costs are assessed to the property through the tax roll. Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to direct City Prosecutor Cassy Zeigler to draft a resolution setting the public hearing for the City to discuss certain properties pursuant to the environmental code. The motion carried 6-0. The hearing is set for January 2, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. It was the consensus of Council to have Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman obtain bids to demolish the structure at 210 E. 11th. Bids have already been received for the other two structures.

Mayor Update and Announcements

The second Strategic Doing meeting is scheduled for November 20th at 6:00 p.m. in Hays.

Council member Jolene Niernberger briefed the Council on the conservation field day she attended in Hays in October. The meeting stressed the importance of having a reliable water resource and implementing conservation measures to preserve that resource.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 9:13 p.m.