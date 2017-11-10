Hays Post

35-year-old Kan. man sentenced for molesting girl for years

by

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man who molested a girl for more than two years has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

Thirty-five-year-old James Fletcher was sentenced Thursday for five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Prosecutors said he repeatedly fondled the girl’s breasts, starting when she was 11.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports about 30 people who supported Fletcher attended the sentencing. His attorneys had filed nearly 30 letters backing Fletcher, who had no previous criminal record.

The judge said the community support was admirable but was not sufficient reason to depart from sentencing guidelines mandating life in prison for the crimes.

Fletcher’s attorney, Sarah Swain, said she planned to immediately appeal the sentence.

    You shoot someone and get out in a few years. I’m not condoning what he did, but touch a girls breasts and get life? Sentencing doesn’t seem to fit the crime, especially with no priors and lots of public support. Weinstein touched 40 women and won’t get anything cause money talks.