🎥 Coulter hired as new FHMGC Pro-Shop manager

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The longtime manager of the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course (FHMGC) Pro-Shop, Rich Guffey, will retire at the end of the year when his contract with the city of Hays ends Dec. 31.

Hays city commissioners Thursday night approved the hire of Hays resident Jeremy Coulter as the new Pro-Shop manager with a three year contract starting Jan. 1, 2018.

Parks Director Jeff Boyle told commissioners Coulter will be paid $2,000 a month plus a $2,400 year-end bonus upon receiving a satisfactory performance review. The funds will be paid from the Golf Course General Fund Budget.

Coulter, a Golf Course Advisory Committee member who’s played the game since he was a child, will supplement his city salary with retail sales in the Pro Shop. He currently works as the ‎Marketing Solutions Sales Manager at Eagle Communications.

“The Pro Shop manager, in addition to his contractual payment, would receive all profits from the sales of food and beverages, cart and club rentals, clothing and apparel, and all other golfing equipment such as balls, clubs, those sort of things,” Boyle told commissioners. “He has to purchase all those items outright and then can sell them retail.” The golf carts are supplied by Copper Carts of Hays.

“The city receives all fees at the golf course that are associated with golf cart rentals, membership fees, greens fees, locker fees, tournament greens fees and cart path trail fees,” he explained. “The city pays for the building and equipment repairs, electrical and gas usage, and all upgrades to the Pro Shop facility.”

The Pro Shop manager utilizes the city-owned Point-of-Sale system for all transactions at the golf course and keeps a record of all fees collected, and of all purchases and sales made by him in the management and operation of the club house.

“I’ve known Jeremy a long time and I think he’ll do a great job out there,” said City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs. “And you’re right about his retail background experience. If anyone can make it successful, he should be able to.”

The city is still evaluating whether the Pro Shop Manager position should be changed in status to a city employee.

“Right now we wouldn’t recommend it,” said City Manager Toby Dougherty. “We think this is the most cost effective option for the city.”