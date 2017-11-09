Thirsty’s to offer free meals for veterans, active duty military Sunday

Hays Post

Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill, 2704 Vine St., Hays, will offer free meals for veterans and active duty military between 4 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

The meals are being offered in honor of Veterans’ Day, which is Saturday, Nov 11. However, Brent Schulte, Thirsty’s owner, moved the event to Sunday to better accommodate meal service for the veterans.

“It is an opportunity for us to honor those individuals who risk their lives to keep our great country free and safe,” he said. “It is just a little way we can say thank you to veterans and active duty personnel by buying them dinner on a night. It is something small we are able to do to show appreciation to these brave men and women who have done so much for us while not asking for anything in return.”

The veterans and active duty military will have a choice between chicken fried steak with a choice of two sides or any burger on the menu with a choice of side. Non-alcoholic beverages, including tea, coffee and pop will also be offered free with the meals.

Veterans and members of the military do not need to bring proof of service.

Golden Corral used to offer a veteran’s meal in Hays and across the nation for Veterans’ Day, but the local restaurant closed recently.