Kansas man hospitalized after Jeep hits tractor’s tires

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

A 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Walter Walker, 76, Buhler, was northbound in the 5900 Block of Buhler Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Walker told deputies he saw headlights and flashers of an unknown vehicle on the bridge coming toward him but was unaware of the size of vehicle.

The Jeep struck the outside dual tire of a tractor driven by Lee Robinson, 50, Hutchinson. EMS transported Lee to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threating injuries. Walter declined treatment. The accident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.