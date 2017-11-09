Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Kansas man hospitalized after Jeep hits tractor’s tires

by 2 Comments

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

A 2002 Jeep Liberty driven by Walter Walker, 76, Buhler, was northbound in the 5900 Block of Buhler Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Walker told deputies he saw headlights and flashers of an unknown vehicle on the bridge coming toward him but was unaware of the size of vehicle.

The Jeep struck the outside dual tire of a tractor driven by Lee Robinson, 50, Hutchinson.  EMS transported Lee to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threating injuries. Walter declined treatment. The accident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

  • Highway driver

    Tractors are NOT legal to drive on highways. Put them on a trailer or legally transport them. Stupid farmers like this cause accidents!

    • LPC2

      Actually, they are. Tractors and other farm equipment are legal on any non-interstate road in Kansas. If you’re driving in an agricultural region it’s your responsibilty to be aware of things like this. Especially if you see warning flashers. Farmers have to move their equipment very frequently and a lot of it isn’t feasible to transport by semi. Not to mention not every farmer can afford a semi and drop deck trailer just to move a couple miles several times a week. Open your eyes and be an alert driver.