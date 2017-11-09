Hays Sunrise Rotary Club’s Grocery Grab to benefit Ekey Park

The Hays Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring its annual Grocery Grab fundraiser.

The winner gets to spend five minutes wheeling their grocery cart through the Dillon’s store at 1902 Vine St. in Hays, Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m.

“It’s the best way I know to shop for Thanksgiving Dinner,” Hays Sunrise Rotary Club president Larry Dreiling said. “For a suggested donation of $10.00, you get to pick up almost an unlimited amount of groceries.”

The only restrictions are entrants must be 18 or older, cannot purchase pharmacy, alcohol, or tobacco products, and are limited to one minute in the Meat Department with a maximum pick-up of two items each.

The proceeds for the annual Grocery Grab will go toward improvements at Ekey Neighborhood Park.

To get tickets, call 785-621-3333, contact hayssunriserotary@gmail.com or visit hayssunriserotary.org. The winner will be notified Nov. 13.

Chartered April 29, 2010, the Hays Sunrise Rotary Club is the newest service club in Hays. It is comprised of 20 men and women who are business, professional and community leaders with a shared commitment to make the world a better place through humanitarian service above self. The club meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the Tiger Room of Fort Hays State University’s Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Hays Sunrise Rotary Club is one of more than 34,000 clubs worldwide affiliated with Rotary International, whose more than 1.2 million members volunteer in their communities and around the world to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, and improve health and sanitation. Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio.

– SUBMITTED –