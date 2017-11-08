Tip leads police to suspect in Kan. convenience store robbery

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and after asking the public for help to identify a suspect have made an arrest.

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, an employee at the KWIK Shop 1600 South Ninth Street in Salina was taking out the trash when a white sport utility vehicle circled the parking lot and parked on the far north side of the business, according to Capt. Paul Forrester.

After a black male purchased several items, police say a Hispanic male suspect approached the counter with soda and chips. He informed the cashier that he didn’t have money to pay for the items. he then produced a small, silver, semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the employee and demanded money, according to Forester.

The suspect then walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving in a Suburban, Tahoe or Yukon SUV.

Police received their first tip shortly after distributing a surveillance photo of the suspect and arrested 24-year-old Manuel Medina-Castro Tuesday afternoon at a residence on the 2500 block of Ambassador in Salina.

Police did not find the firearm used in the robbery. However, Forrester said that they found other evidence related to the crime.

Medina-Castro was booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of criminal use of a weapon and theft.