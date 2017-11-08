Russell KDOT crew receives Example of Excellence award

The Kansas Department of Transportation recently presented its Example of Excellence award to employees from the Russell sub-area crew and Hays office during a ceremony on Nov. 2 in Russell.

The crew was nominated for its work on three bridges along I-70 that needed repairs. Work was estimated to take four weeks, but the crew was able to complete the job in less than two weeks.

Hays area engineer Kevin Zimmer nominated the team for their efforts on these projects.

“Many of the crew members had never done this type of work before, but I am proud to say they took it in stride and wanted to learn the proper methods of chipping out concrete with jackhammers and pouring back the patches with concrete,” Zimmer said. “Working in teams of two, those jackhammers seemed like they never stopped, and the removal process moved along very efficiently.”

The Example of Excellence award is given quarterly to teams of KDOT employees across Kansas to recognize them for going above and beyond the call of duty. Members of the I-70 repair team included Russell employees James Driscoll, James Ehrlich, Doug Hecker, Ashley Hopper, Brad Prester, Robert Schremmer, Don Waldschmidt, Derek Walker and P.J. Weinhold, and Hays employees Gerald Hammerschmidt and Max Dirks.