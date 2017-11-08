Moran will speak at Fort Hays State for Kan. Startup Conference

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Technology Committee, will give remarks at the Kansas Startup Conference at Fort Hays State University on Friday.

Moran recently reintroduced his bipartisan jobs legislation, the Startup Act, to encourage creation and growth of new businesses.

Moran is scheduled to speak from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Robbins Center on the FHSU campus.