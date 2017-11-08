🎥 Ballots left to be counted still could swing Hays city, Ellis school races

Although Election Day has passed, questions remain about exactly who will be serving in some seats in Ellis County.

On the Hays City Commission, incumbents Shaun Musil and Sandy Jacobs won handily, with 3,202 and 2,719 votes respectively. But the third commission seat on the ballot remains in question.

Candidate Chris Dinkel earned the most votes in unofficial results, with 1,806, with Dustin Roths close behind at 1,789 votes. However, with 65 provisional ballots left to be counted, those results could change.

Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus said her staff will work through the provisional ballots to see if they can be accepted into the vote total. She added there also were six advanced ballots that were hand-delivered to polling stations, allowable through a change in state law this election cycle.

In addition, any mail-in ballots that were postmarked on or before election day that are delivered by Friday also could be counted.

In Ellis, the situation is even more complicated, with both provisional ballots and write-ins leaving the school board race in limbo.

In the race for three seats on the Ellis USD 388 board, Jared Schiel (443 votes), Mike Gaschler (313 votes) and Vic Winter (213) were the top three vote-getters, with Brian Fischer close behind with 209 votes. However, all the candidates fell short of the write-in vote total of 463. Those write-ins have yet to be calculated.

The Ellis mayoral race also theoretically could be affected by the provisional and other uncounted ballots. The spread between incumbent Dave McDaniel (294 votes) and challenger Dena Patee (236 votes) was just 58 votes.

The Ellis County Clerk calculated a 39.1 percent turnout for the election. Maskus said more details on the provisional and write-in voting could be available Wednesday morning.

Click HERE for the complete unofficial election results.