K-State Black Student Union wants charges filed for racist graffiti

RILEY COUNTY — Leaders of the Black Student Union at Kansas State University are calling for charges to be filed against Dauntarius Williams, 21, Manhattan, who admitted to police this week that that he was responsible for the racist graffiti on his own car.

Williams admission led to a series of conversations between the Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen and the Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

They concluded that despite having filed a false report, the filing of criminal charges against Williams would not be in the best interests of the citizens of Manhattan.

Black Student Union leaders in a media release said they are appalled, disgusted and hurt by Williams false report and so called “ prank”and believe criminal charges should be filed.

“The fact that an African American man committed this act should not undermine its effect on Kansas State students. The conduct of Williams does not negate the current racist and discriminatory actions that continue on campus, community, the state and nation.”