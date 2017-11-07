County commission approves traffic control measures

The Ellis County Commission approved a pair of traffic control measures at Monday’s commission meeting.

The first is a Yield sign that will be placed at the intersection of 305th Avenue and St. Alphonsus.

Public Works Director Bill Ring said they have received complaints about traffic entering Catherine from the south and from 305th and turning on St. Alphonsus. Ring said a traffic survey determined a Yield sign be put in place.

“It did not warrant a Stop sign,” said Ring “It didn’t meet the criterion at this time. So their first suggestion would be to attempt to slow people down.”

Ring said if the Yield sign does not work the second suggestion was the creation of a 30 MPH speed zone.

The zone would be south of the intersection. That would require additional signs and the sheriff’s department would enforce the new zone. According to Ring, the speed limit on an unregulated county road if 55 MPH.

The commission also approved the creation of a 30 MPH speed zone in the Suburban Estates. The entrance to the residential area is located on 280th north of Old Highway 40.

According to Ring, in 1997 the county commission approved a reduced speed zone on 280th Avenue lowering the speed to 30 MPH. The commission did not change the speed limit on the two roads, Buffalo and Hickok Avenues that run east and west within Suburban Estates. The sheriff’s department will also be responsible for enforcement of the new zone.

On other business the commission approved the vacation of two unused sections of a road location in the Davis Industrial Subdivision.

The commission also approved changes to the job description for an EMS Assistant Director. The current assistant director will retire at the end of December. Health Director Kerry McCue made the changes in an effort to better serve the department in the future, according to County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes.