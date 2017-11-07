🎥 Moran questions panelists about Internet of Things in rural communities

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee – today questioned panelists during a Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet hearing entitled, “Advancing the Internet of Things in Rural America.”

The hearing was convened to examine the current usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) in rural America, to assess the economic and societal benefits of IoT in rural communities and to explore potential infrastructure needs.

“Making certain that more of our rural communities can utilize technologies related to the Internet of Things in their homes, classrooms and businesses is crucial to closing the digital divide,” said Sen. Moran. “I look forward to continuing this discussion next week during my subcommittee hearing on data usage practices for farms to improve interconnection among members of our rural agricultural community.”

Sen. Moran will convene a hearing next Tuesday, November 14 in his Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security entitled, “Technology in Agriculture: Data-Driven Farming.”



– OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN –