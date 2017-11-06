Police: Kan. man admits he was responsible for racist graffiti on his car

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Law enforcement authorities released new details in the case of racist graffiti found on a vehicle in Manhattan.

On November 1, police were called to the 2200 block of Claflin Road regarding a parked vehicle in an area apartment complex that had been defaced with racist graffiti and a threat, according to a media release.

During the course of the investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Dauntarius Williams, 21, of Manhattan, admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the graffiti.

This admission led to a series of conversations between the Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen and the Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

Director Schoen and County Attorney Wilkerson concluded that despite having filed a false report, the filing of criminal charges against Williams for having done so would not be in the best interests of the citizens who comprise the Manhattan community.

For his part, Williams was genuinely remorseful and expressed sincere regret that his actions had resulted in the negative media attention that resulted.

“I would like to deeply apologize to the community. The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all,” Williams said.

RCPD recognizes the difficulties this case created in the community and the emotions that matters of this nature bring to the surface. While the community response to the incident was warranted based on the information available at the time, the facts are now different than previously reported. We want to encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on this new information. We hope the community will remain vigilant, engaged and concerned for the safety and wellbeing of our fellow citizens.

“While Williams’ mistake had a decidedly negative impact on the community, please recognize that he, like many of us when we were young, is a young man who made a mistake and is now doing his best to own up to it,” Director Schoen said.