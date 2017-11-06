City, school election: Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday

Hays Post

The general election is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Hays, three city commission and three Hays USD 489 school board positions will be filled.

USD 489 also has a $78.5 million bond issue on the ballot.

To see sample ballots for Hays, Ellis, Victoria and Schoenchen, click here.

You will need to present a valid photo ID in order to vote.

Those who have voted at the Hays American Legion in the past, will now be voting at the Hays Recreation Center, 1105 Canterbury Drive. Voting at this location will be at the south end of the south building in gym 3. There is parking in the front and rear of the building.

Below are a list of polling places for Ellis County and precinct map for the city of Hays.

Poll locations

City of Hays precinct map