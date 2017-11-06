Buckeye Wind Energy schedules open house, tours

Buckeye Wind Energy will host an open house on from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Tours of the operation will begin at the operations and maintenance building at 1043 Buckeye Road.

“Please join us at our O&M Building as we celebrate the contributions of our veterans and share our gratitude for their sacrifices,” Buckeye officials said in a news release.

The public is invited and coffee and doughnuts will be available.

Directions to the Buckeye O&M building: From the intersection of U.S. 183 & I-70, travel 7 miles north to Buckeye Road, then west 5 ½ miles.