LETTER: Citizen, not a politician

As the election date nears, I would like to thank everyone that has supported and helped with my campaign. I urge all citizens to vote this coming Tuesday, November 7. Public participation on the local level is where the community can have a definite impact.

Over the last several months, I had the opportunity to discuss local issues with several members of the community. For those that I met, they know that I’m a talker and a bit of a story teller. I hope those stories help me relate as a person, citizen…not a politician. Hopefully, this article reaches those that I didn’t meet in person and also gives insight on “the man” behind the bureaucracy.

Taxes are always a concern on any level and an inevitable part of our democracy. I believe in fiscal responsibility. Maintaining a working budget without increasing the tax burden on its citizens must always be a priority. I grew up in an “oilfield” household. There has always been the good years and the bad years. During a bad year, my dad arrived home from work to find my mom distraught. She explained that she needed new clothes for work but wasn’t sure they could afford it. He handed her a check and said “we’ll always find a way for the things we need.” I use that same logic with my personal finances and I think it can be applied and relevant to our local budget. Do we “need” it or “want” it? The community can always find a way for the needs but we can’t always sacrifice for the wants. “Wants” can happen but they need to be carefully budgeted, prepared, and saved for.

Affordable housing and land prices have been a complicated topic of our community for a while. When I was looking for my home, I made the “I should be able to get more for my money, they want how much for that, etc…statements.” The property owners have a right to do what they want with their own property. So, what can we do? There are systems, although not perfect, to aid in the purchase of property. We can do a better job of educating the community on financing options, revitalization programs, buyer grants, and build from there.

The want for affordable housing leads to my next point, economic growth but more specifically job growth. Hays needs to recruit new businesses to the community, identify local businesses that are ideal for growth, attract small business owners and entrepreneurs. Stop using water and unemployment as excuses and start focusing on what we can do. Growth will not be possible if we can’t offer competitive wages, retain our local graduates, and attract new families from rural communities. There have been too many missed opportunities, failed attempts, and excuses. We are a results-driven society. If you can’t get the job done, we will find someone who can.

Why vote for me? What makes myself special? Hays, in my opinion, is a working class community. We are technicians, laborers, teachers, nurses, retailers, etc… I work 2 jobs. My wife works. Our kids aren’t perfect and can be a pain in the rear. Our house gets messy. The yard isn’t always perfectly trimmed. The point is that I’m not that special and I take pride in being a blue collar working class American. My family is blessed with a roof over our heads, clothes on our bodies, and food on our plates. We are fortunate compared to some. Many families are having a hard time providing for themselves. There are certain individuals that look out for big business, the college, hospital, local organizations, and so on. Who is watching out for the people that fix our roads, stitch our wounds, teach our kids, protect our community, unplug our sinks…?

There is no hidden agenda with me. I will stand firm for the citizens of Hays and will not be intimidated by self serving individuals. Vote for me, and the community will be heard.

John Mayers, candidate for Hays City Commission