Bright Lights for Little Tykes to host fundraising auction Nov. 18

By JAYLINN PFEIFER

For Hays Post

The Hays Area Children’s Center is preparing for its annual Bright Lights for Little Tykes holiday auction with the dinner and silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Hays VFW.

The auction has been around for approximately 30 years. Nicole Zimmerman, who is in charge of the auction, said “The auction used to actually be called the Christmas Tree Auction, and this year we added the Dueling Pianos to add a little something to the auction.”

Following a dinner and silent auction is a live auction and performance by the Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $40 a person or $250 for a table of eight. All of the proceeds benefit local children with disabilities, developmental delays and early education.

“The money collected is really used for a variety of the things for the children, such as handouts with information on treatment, and it helps us out quite a bit,” said Zimmerman.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brightlightsfortykes.com