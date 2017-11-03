Hays Post

Rep. Marshall expects quick action on tax cut legislation

Rep. Roger Marshall

WASHINGTON–  The House Committee on Ways and Means released the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act Thursday.

First District Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. supports the measure and expects action on it next month.

“Our hardworking American taxpayers and local businesses deserve tax relief, and this is a huge step in that direction,” Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., said. “The American family of four making the national median income of $59,000 will receive a $1,182 tax cut.

More than 80% of families in the Big First use the standard deduction. Doubling the standard deduction while allowing those same families to file their taxes on a postcard will make it so Kansans can spend that time and money as they see fit.

When the framework for tax reform was announced two months ago, the House promised to lower rates, simplify the code and let hardworking taxpayers keep more of their money. It is clear upon first review that the Ways and Means Committee has kept its word.

“I look forward to the Committee’s discussion, markup and having the bill on the floor of the House this year.”

  • J.P. Michaud

    What a pack of lies. This is another huge wealth transfer from poor to rich. The average person’s taxes will increase substantially, due to loss of many popular deductions used mostly by the middle class, while all the benefits will go to the very richest people. What happened to the ‘fiscal responsibility’ these lying Republican thieves are always talking about whenever Dem’s want to spend money? They want to add 1.5 trillion to the deficit – why? To give corporations more money? Last time I checked, corporate profits were booming and the stock market at all-time highs. The last time we had a tax holiday for corporations, they used the money to buy back their own stock, rewarding their executives and shareholders, and they will do the same thing this time. If you believe they are going to use this money to raise salaries, you’re retarded. Only increased demand for goods and service will do that, and that means putting more money in the hands of consumers who account for 70% of our economic demand. We need that money to be spent in the economy, not hidden in offshore tax havens.