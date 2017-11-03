Hays Post

LETTER: USD 489 bond passage would ensure adequate auditorium space

7 Comments

The community of Hays is well known for its love of the fine arts. As such, it has always supported the Hays High music and theater departments, which are at present growing and thriving.

What a wonderful addition to our community a High School auditorium would be. It would provide a space for Hays High music and theatre groups to perform on their own campus, instead of transporting thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and instruments back and forth to 12th St. Auditorium or Beach/Schmidt PAC, often incurring damage along the way. It would provide a beautiful place for the Middle School, Elementary Schools, and other community groups to perform. Currently they must perform in gyms, the unsafe, technically very outdated 12th St. Auditorium, or Beach/Schmidt which costs thousands of dollars a year to rent and is very busy, making it difficult to schedule school events there.

A high school auditorium would provide much needed space when Hays High hosts its frequent multi school festivals. Hays High is the only Western Athletic Conference school that does not have its own auditorium. With enrollment projected to rise, Hays High will soon become a 5A school again, and as such, will be one of just a handful, if not the only, 5A school in the state that does not have an auditorium. This does not reflect to other communities the thriving arts scene we actually have in Hays. The arts are an important factor in drawing new people to our community.

Also, very importantly, the auditorium will be very versatile. It can be divided up physically into smaller rooms for lectures, classes and other events and would be used consistently, not just for performances.

The upcoming bond issue would ensure a wonderful, useful new auditorium for our community.

Joan Crull, Johnny Matlock, Matt Rome, Renetta Dawson, Nathan Mark, Gloria Blackwell, JoLeen Cunningham, Bill Gasper, Codi Fenwick

  • Guest

    Auditorium would be a great addition but it is not a necessity. Even though I don’t share all of the concerns as some, there are more important issues with the schools. The auditorium is one of the reasons the bond is too much. What about a private donor? Maybe a Glassman-Hammond Building? Schwaller-Teel Building? Just joking on the last one. For or against the bond, we all know what the last one would look like.

    • Resident

      I laughed out loud on the Schwaller-Teel building : ) I personally though would like to see them have a new auditorium. If it’s for football….no problem, here’s the money. Basketball, here’s your new coach bus, uniforms, and spending money. Arts…..oops, sorry, no money again. I’ve been at performances on 12 th before when no seating was left and had to stand. Obviously zero parking there. Beach-Schmidt is not a given for us to use, costs to lease, and FHSU uses come first.

    • Hays parent

      Now THAT is funny!

  • Needs not wants

    Well it’s all nice but as many see it it’s a want not a need and believe me new things are nice but the bottom line is we can’t always have what we want

  • bonner

    here’s the bottom line. two major industries that help drive our area economy–agriculture and oil–are down. this bond will not pass. as many taxpayers have said — if you get the bond down to 20-40 million dollars and less years to pay it off they’ll go for it. anything above 40 million? forget it–won’t go.

  • Archie Bunker

    I could see Hays having a Glassman-Hammond Auditorium nothing wrong with that.

  • Bill

    Don’t kid yourself. Hays claims to be an Art heavy town, but in reality, they don’t support it very well. Nobody has live music any more (minus whatever it the Fox is trying accomplish). People attend the art walks, but nobody ever buys anything. Hays High productions sell well because of all of the students parents. The Hays Community Theatre put on Mary Poppins this summer, which would rival anything FHSU brought in for the Encore series, and they couldn’t sell out the lower half. In a town of 20k people, I would say they definitely do not support the arts.