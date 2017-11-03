HaysMed receives $1 million gift to Powerful Technology Campaign

HAYSMED

At a news conference on Friday, the HaysMed Foundation announced that businessman and philanthropist Don Bickle and his wife, Chris, are donating $1 million to the HaysMed Foundation “Powerful Technology, A Look Inside” Campaign.

“We believe it’s important to commit to hometown organizations and we have a deep appreciation for HaysMed, their staff and the healthcare they provide,” stated Bickle. “Today we’re helping to fund equipment, but more importantly the gift will support quality specialty healthcare for all of our families, friends, and neighbors in the region.”

In recognition of their significant leadership gift, the HaysMed Bone, Joint & Spine Center will be named the “Don and Chris Bickle Bone, Joint & Spine Center.”

Campaign co-chairs Dr. Tom and Debra McDonald announced that $2.7 million had been received in gifts and pledges towards the $3 million goal. Recent major gifts included more than $50,000 from HaysMed Associates, $50,000 from the HaysMed Volunteers, and $25,000 from the Cecil and Brenda Crawford Family-Crawford Supply which endowed a fund.

A primary component of the Powerful Technology Campaign is a CT scanner that captures detailed images of vital organs in only a fraction of a second while significantly reducing the radiation dose up to 82% from traditional CT scanners. Another initiative of the campaign is the replacement of all patient monitors which will integrate with the electronic medical record system and offer a more comprehensive way to monitor patients’ health status. The renovation and equipment of two catheterization labs, and gifts for endowed funds are two other projects of the Campaign.

HaysMed President and CEO Eddie Herrman stated, “The Powerful Technology Campaign will help keep HaysMed on the cutting edge of technology for better diagnoses and treatment for the communities and patients we serve and help us maintain our place as a vital healthcare provider.”

Ruth Heffel, Executive Director of the HaysMed Foundation, encouraged people to consider investing in the Campaign for the health of citizens in the region.