Former FHSU administrator named university’s next president

The next president of Fort Hays State University is a familiar face in the Hays community.

Dr. Tisa A. Mason, the former FHSU vice president for student affairs, will be named president at a 10:30 a.m. Friday news conference at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Mason left FHSU in 2014 to become president of Valley City State University in North Dakota. She also previously was dean of student life at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Whitewater, Wis., and executive director of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and Foundation in Indianapolis, Ind.

Watch a live stream of the announcement by the Kansas Board of Regents HERE.

