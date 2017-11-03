Hays Post

Former FHSU administrator named university’s next president

Dr. Tisa A. Mason

The next president of Fort Hays State University is a familiar face in the Hays community.

Dr. Tisa A. Mason, the former FHSU vice president for student affairs, will be named president at a 10:30 a.m. Friday news conference at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center.

Mason left FHSU in 2014 to become president of Valley City State University in North Dakota. She also previously was dean of student life at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Whitewater, Wis., and executive director of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and Foundation in Indianapolis, Ind.

  • A. L.

    So I am sitting here watch the live presentation with all my professors who have been nervous all week, and the community knows who their new boss is before they do!!! Couldn’t you have waited 15 minutes!! Shame on you Hays Post!

    • Watching as well

      The live stream was off. Hays Daily had it “live” I had them side by side. It was an issue with Tiger Media in my opinion. Once it was announced it was then posted on the site.

  • Tiger fan

    Congratulations & best of luck!

  • Virginia B. Huggin

    Great pick. Good person. KBOR finally got it right. She should’ve had the job in 2014. Thank you Dr. Tompkins for being a superb interim president. Make FHSU great again.