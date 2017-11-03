Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

🎥 8th Street reopens today, 30 days ahead of schedule

by 6 Comments

The 8th Street reconstruction project will fully open to traffic Nov. 3, one month ahead of schedule.

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post

“The road will be fully opened to traffic tomorrow.”

City Project Manager John Braun made the announcement about the 8th Street reconstruction project during Thursday night’s Hays city commission work session.

“They’re not quite finished, but the project is done almost a full month ahead of schedule,” Braun added.

The $1.49 million project between Milner and Vine will completely open Friday.

The entire project included removing and replacing the three driving lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, driveways, replacing storm sewer inlet tops, resurfacing the sidewalk along the Montgomery ditch bridge and waterline replacement at Riley.

“Work started in May, with Phase 1 delayed due to spring rains and other construction delays,” Braun reminded the commission. “But to make up for time, much of the paving in Phase 2 was done at night. They got more work done then, before most people got up, and more than most people do all day.

“The contractor, Morgan Brothers Construction of Lacrosse, worked hard to make sure adjacent businesses always had the best access possible under the circumstances.”

Once all the concrete was cured, traffic pavement markings were put down the past few days.

“The only work that remains is some bump grinding in a couple of locations where there’s a few bumps,” Braun said. “The grinding contractor is supposed to be here next week. There won’t be any grinding on the pavement markings or in the center turning lanes. It’ll all be on the driving lanes.”

“It looks so good,” commented City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs, “and the businesses there, I talked to three or four of them, they are just thrilled.”

The sidewalk over the Montgomery Street ditch bridge still needs to be rehabbed, according to Braun. “That will happen within the next three to four weeks because the contractor time will be up by the end of the month.”

“This is a really great project and I think the commission should take credit for a lot of this,” said Vice-Mayor James Meier as the other commissioners nodded their heads in agreement.

Not only did we fight for this (concrete pavement rather than asphalt), it was paid for in cash and it was more than $300,000 under the estimate,” Meier pointed out.

A stamped ribbon of brick was added by the contractor, Morgan Brothers Construction of Lacrosse, along the sidewalk.

A dyed stamped ribbon of brick was included behind the curb. “I love the sidewalks, the brick on it,” said Jacobs. “It’s just really aesthetically pleasing.” The stamped ribbon was part of additional side work by the contractor. “It wasn’t paid for by the city but by the contractor to spruce up the area outside of the right-of-way,” Braun reported.

“There’s a real pride factor there,” Jacobs added with a smile.

  • Archie Bunker

    Hope it drives a lot smoother then East 27th street or the two side street out by Walmart.

  • Credit

    Sounds like Morgan Brothers deserves the credit. Not the commissioners.

    • Blame

      If it has been 60 days behind schedule and $500,000 over budget you would have blamed the commissioners.

  • Roads

    Up next for the 6 o’clock news…….due to a (one) bike rider, we will be closing 8th street in December to convert it to one lane only with a designated bike path and bike hieroglyphs. The purpose will be to help slow down traffic and also make people try to figure out what the bike markings mean. Cost is $1.2 million, but is funded by a Kansas grant (aka…still your taxpayer money).

  • BigBrother

    Can they now focus on 27th east of Vine? What has been determined with washboard surfaces in has which are new concrete?

  • m c

    “They’re not quite finished, but the project is done almost a full month ahead of schedule,” Braun added.

    What kind of disconnect does this guy have from reality? Maybe we need to put the nix nix on the school bond and float a bond for the high plains mental health and get this guy medicated. Or at least have his medication adjusted.