🎥 8th Street reopens today, 30 days ahead of schedule

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

“The road will be fully opened to traffic tomorrow.”

City Project Manager John Braun made the announcement about the 8th Street reconstruction project during Thursday night’s Hays city commission work session.

“They’re not quite finished, but the project is done almost a full month ahead of schedule,” Braun added.

The $1.49 million project between Milner and Vine will completely open Friday.

The entire project included removing and replacing the three driving lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, driveways, replacing storm sewer inlet tops, resurfacing the sidewalk along the Montgomery ditch bridge and waterline replacement at Riley.

“Work started in May, with Phase 1 delayed due to spring rains and other construction delays,” Braun reminded the commission. “But to make up for time, much of the paving in Phase 2 was done at night. They got more work done then, before most people got up, and more than most people do all day.

“The contractor, Morgan Brothers Construction of Lacrosse, worked hard to make sure adjacent businesses always had the best access possible under the circumstances.”

Once all the concrete was cured, traffic pavement markings were put down the past few days.

“The only work that remains is some bump grinding in a couple of locations where there’s a few bumps,” Braun said. “The grinding contractor is supposed to be here next week. There won’t be any grinding on the pavement markings or in the center turning lanes. It’ll all be on the driving lanes.”

“It looks so good,” commented City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs, “and the businesses there, I talked to three or four of them, they are just thrilled.”

The sidewalk over the Montgomery Street ditch bridge still needs to be rehabbed, according to Braun. “That will happen within the next three to four weeks because the contractor time will be up by the end of the month.”

“This is a really great project and I think the commission should take credit for a lot of this,” said Vice-Mayor James Meier as the other commissioners nodded their heads in agreement.

“Not only did we fight for this (concrete pavement rather than asphalt), it was paid for in cash and it was more than $300,000 under the estimate,” Meier pointed out.

A dyed stamped ribbon of brick was included behind the curb. “I love the sidewalks, the brick on it,” said Jacobs. “It’s just really aesthetically pleasing.” The stamped ribbon was part of additional side work by the contractor. “It wasn’t paid for by the city but by the contractor to spruce up the area outside of the right-of-way,” Braun reported.

“There’s a real pride factor there,” Jacobs added with a smile.