LETTER: A vote for Mayers for Hays City Commission

I would urge Hays residents to vote for John Mayers for the Hays City Commission. Why? He is an independent thinker, not a YES man!

More importantly, since he has a degree in civil engineering, he attacks issues analytically. We have many issues facing the city today and in the future. John Mayers will thoroughly research issues and ask questions of not only city staff, but you the citizen.

I have found him to be reliable, honest, conservative and trustworthy. So again, I urge you to vote for John Mayers for the Hays City Commission.

Errol Wuertz, Hays