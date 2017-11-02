Gerald (Jerry) Everett Herman, 70, of Holiday Island, AR went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne, son Chad and daughter-in-law Kendall, daughter Stacia and son-in-law Lance, daughter Tara and son-in-law Matt. Also, his eight grandchildren: Baylor Herman, Linden Herman, Callan Herman, Soren Herman, Conner Thompson, Brock Thompson, Gavin Morrow, and Chase Morrow. Other survivors include his brother Chris Herman, and sister Eileen Brungardt, and several cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Jerry was born on January 29th, 1947 in Hays, KS to Henry and Bertha Herman. He attended school in Gorham, KS playing multiple sports and excelling at them all. After graduating high school he attended Fort Hays State University before enlisting in the Army. Jerry was a Captain in the Army and served in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot. Later Jerry attended Kansas State University receiving a degree in Business Administration and obtained his CPA certification. He worked for 18 years for Becker Corporation in El Dorado, KS and Transplace Corporation in Stuttgart, AR for 20 years. He retired just 7 months ago.

Jerry married Dianne on May 27th, 1974 in Las Vegas. They raised three children together, Chad, Stacia and Tara. He took such pride in his kids and was very wary of any boys coming around to date his daughters. He loved spending time with his friends at the Country Club playing golf. He held season tickets to Kansas State football games, and enjoyed tailgating before and after games. In his later years, he enjoyed reading books, and scripture, and spending time with family and friends. He is well known for never missing a funeral. Jerry made it a point to stay connected to others and always helped whenever he saw someone in need. He was hardworking, a friend to everyone, full of wisdom and always honest. He was loved by all.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Freeman Heights Baptist Church in Berryville, AR. A viewing will take place on November 4th from 9:00-10:00 AM at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas State University Foundation. Donations may be mailed to: 1800 Kimball Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, or made online at https://.one.found.ksu.edu/ccon/new_gift.do?