🎥 City to consider purchase of two water well properties

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The city of Hays hopes to purchase two pieces of property in the Smoky Hill wellfield south of town, where many of the city’s water wells are situated. Currently, the city leases the properties.

When the wellfield was developed, the city leased sites for water wells, monitoring wells, and access easements. The leases had automatic inflator provisions. Beginning with the wellfield reconfiguration in 2006, the city started buying out these leases in order to save money in the future.

According to Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood, there would be a cost savings in purchasing the land tracts and more flexibility in any future well configurations.

“Over time, the city has tried to purchase any well site that we have on the Smoky Hill River or even Big Creek. Currently we have a lot of wells that are on leases so we’re paying monthly rates,” Jacobs said. “On these two properties we’re paying about $400 a month on each. Any time we have an opportunity to purchase a lease and stop paying that monthly rate, it gives us a little bit more control of the property. It works out better for the city in the long run.”

One property owner wants to sell not only the S18 well site but the entire 37-acre tract. “The Dinges Family Trust is willing to accept $225,000 for the property,” City Attorney John Bird wrote in a memo to city commissioners. “The value of the land, in conjunction with the future rents received, will offset the cost of purchase.”

The second tract where well S11 is located on 3.7 acres is owned by Brandon and Brandi Zimmerman has purchase price of $80,000.

Both properties would be paid from the water sales tax. City staff supports both purchases.

City commissioners will consider the recommendations during their work session tonight as well as look at the proposed 2018 Street Maintenance Program budgeted for approximately $1.2 million.

The contract for the Fort Hays Municipal Golf Course Pro-Shop manager will also be reviewed. Long-time manager Rich Guffey is retiring at the end of the year.

The entire Nov. 2 agenda is available here.

The work session starts at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.