Police investigate report of racist graffiti near KSU campus

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of racist graffiti.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Riley County Police Department received a report of a vehicle defaced with graffiti in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan, just a few blocks south of the Kansas State University campus.

According to a media release, the crime occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and contains racial slurs and a threat.

Officers immediately began investigating and are in the process of filing a criminal report.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539- 7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.