HaysMed’s new CEO begins duties

Edward Herrman began his duties Oct. 26 as HaysMed’s new president and chief executive officer. Herrman, who was president of INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Okla., was selected following an extensive national search.

Herrman will be working closely with leadership, the HaysMed board and health system leadership in Kansas City to continue the progress toward greater collaboration.

“Supporting the community and region is important.” Herrman said. “By working together, we can strengthen our team, our partnership with our teammates in Kansas City and provide even more robust care for our patients in Hays and western Kansas.”

Herrman received a bachelor of science in nursing degree from Oklahoma City University and a master of business administration/healthcare administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

Herrman served on the board of directors for numerous community organizations in Enid, including United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Northwest Oklahoma Blood Institute, Denny Price YMCA, Vance Development Authority and Enid High Education Council. He is past-president of the Oklahoma Organization for Nurse Executives, and a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I’m challenged by the opportunity to continue the legacy that HaysMed has begun,” Herrman said, “and excited that Hays is part of The University of Kansas Health System, whose mission is to take care of Kansans.”

His parents were raised in La Crosse, and he still has many relatives in the area contributing to his familiarity with rural healthcare. He sees the challenges for HaysMed are similar to those in other facilities similar to Hays.

Plans for the coming months include meeting with local and regional partners to help strengthen the relationships.

“Having healthy communities both in Hays and Western Kansas is important to HaysMed,” Herrman said. “Our goal is to offer support so patients can receive the care they need, where and when they need it.”

Herrman and his wife, Ashley, have been married 18 years and have 3 children, daughter Amelia, 11, and sons Landon, 9, and Dalton, 6. His family will be joining him as soon as possible.

“There are many exciting changes planned for HaysMed, and I am looking forward to working with everyone to ensure they occur,” he said.