Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Oct. 30 – 31

10/30
Out of County Criminal Transport, Meade, 8:48 a.m.
Computer/Cellular Forensics Assist, 1800 block West Frontier Road, Hays, 1:42 p.m.
Cattle Out, 1600 Block 230th Avenue, Hays, 2:25 p.m.
Criminal Transport, Stockton, 3:21 p.m.
Disturbance – Fight, 1700 block West 52nd Street, 7:40 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident with animal, 700 Block 390th Avenue, Walker, 7:40:00 p.m.
Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 10:04 p.m.
10/31
Motor vehicle accident with a deer, 1000 block 280th Avenue, Ellis County, 5:06 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident with a deer, 2300 block 130th Avenue, Ellis County, 7:39 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident, 5700 block 230th Avenue, Ellis County, 1:03 p.m.
Cattle Out, 1600 block 230th Avenue, Ellis County, 1:23 p.m.
Registered Sex Offender, Ellis County, 3:03 p.m.
11/01
Mentally Ill Person, 1600 block Yocemento Avenue, Hays, 12:40 a.m.