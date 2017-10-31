Victoria adds FFA chapter and ag classes

By JAYLINN PFEIFER

For Hays Post

VICTORIA — The farming community of Victoria has been looking for agriculture classes to be put into the school for years, a dream that has finally come true in 2017-18.

Jacy Littrell is the FFA adviser from Raymond, Ill., and she received her teaching degree from Fort Hays State University.

Victoria started up its FFA chapter this year with 24 members and is also offering an agriculture class, Intro to Agriculture, where there are 12 students enrolled.

“At first, getting the kids to understand FFA isn’t only about farming was a little tough, but with more class time they started to understand it’s not,” Littrell said.

“I took the agriculture class because it is a lifelong experience,” Heather Scheck, a member of the Victoria FFA, said.

Kirk Huser, another member of the chapter, said “I’m hoping to better understand the world of agriculture, know how to look at animals, and hopefully it’s an organization that makes me a better person.”

Littrell said there was a need for the program and the community members were pushing for it. She said so far it’s really popular and a lot of the kids are trying it to get a feel for the agriculture industry.

She said she hasn’t met anyone who hasn’t had an interest or been supportive about the ag program so far. She believes the program will only get bigger from here.

Littrell said the members took a FFA contest poll in the beginning of the year and there was at least one member interested in every contest. The FFA has already been to two contests, Land and Dairy Cattle Judging.

Littrell said it’s the perfect fit for Victoria with all of the community support and because of their events coming up she’s hoping the program will grow bigger next year.

“I’m really excited and I’m loving it so far. It’s going to be a big year!” Littrell said.