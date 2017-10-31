Sternberg Spooktacular set for 3 p.m. at museum

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

The annual Sternberg Museum Halloween Spooktacular, in collaboration with Eagle Communications, is Tuesday at the Sternberg Museum in Hays. This is an opportunity for young children to dress up in their costumes and get off to a safe start to Halloween. There will be multiple booths for the kids to experience as well as complimentary candy and toothbrushes for the trick-or-treaters.

“The event is for elementary school age kids but we tend to get the younger kids,” said Darrah Steffen of the Sternberg Museum. “It is more like an alternative to trick-or-treating and a safe place for the kids to come so that they’re not out on the streets.”

The event will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Eagle TV. The parade of trick-or-treaters will be replayed on Eagle Channel 14 and 614, now broadcasting in high-definition. DVD’s will also be available for sale after the event.

Send your favorite costume pictures to Hays Post’s first Halloween Photo Contest for a chance to win even more prizes!