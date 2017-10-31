Sheriff: Woman’s body found near Kansas railroad tracks

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman.

Just before 8a.m. Monday, deputies were notified of a woman lying next to the road near the train tracks in the 10800 block of South Meridian in Wichita, according to Lt. Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department. Responding deputies noticed trauma to the woman’s body and she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities did not release the cause of death or the victim’s name. The sheriff’s department does consider this a suspicious death and are asking for help from the public.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of the railroad crossing in the 10800 block of South Meridian between 11:00 pm, Sunday October 29, and 8:00 am, Monday October 30, is asked to call Sheriff’s Investigations at 316-660-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.