Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom announces plans to open Hays restaurant

While the closure of Golden Corral took the Hays community by surprise on Monday, there is better news around the corner.

The operating principal in charge of the project told Hays Post on Tuesday his company plans to open an Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom at the Golden Corral site after renovations.

“Our ownership is always looking at what we can do to enhance value in the community and for the company and this seemed to be a good strategic move,” said James Gardner of OC Restaurants LLC, a new division of Wendy’s of Colorado Springs.

Gardner said he expects Old Chicago to open in Hays in the spring, dependent upon weather. He said about two-thirds of the existing Golden Corral will be used after “extensive exterior and interior renovations.”

The company is beginning the process of working with the city on the necessary business and liquor permits, as well as getting renovation plans completed.

“It will be exciting,” Gardner said, noting the company is also opening additional locations in Nevada and Arizona.

