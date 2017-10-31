Hays Orscheln expands sporting goods, clothing departments

A full remodel of Orscheln Farm and Home in Hays has recently been completed.

The former tire shop has been replaced with an expanded sporting goods department. The larger clothing department now stocks camouflage clothing and boots and has a Carhartt Concept Shop full of Carhartt shirts, jeans, coats and bib overalls.

Store manager Shelly Wittman said “the larger department, which includes firearms and hunting, fishing and boating supplies, will fill a niche for Hays residents looking for outdoor sports gear.”

“The addition of a sporting goods department allows us to meet the needs of sporting enthusiasts in our community,” Wittman said.

In addition to the sporting goods department, customers will see cosmetic improvements like new flooring, upgraded lighting and remodeled restrooms.

Wittman plans to hire two to three additional employees to help serve customers in the improved sporting goods department.

A grand opening celebration will be Nov. 17 and 18.

Family-owned, Orscheln Farm and Home has served Midwest communities for more than 55 years and owns and operates 165 stores. For more information, visit www.orschelnfarmhome.com.

— Submitted