Financial tips: Budgeting for November

Courtesy of DaveRamsey.com

In November, we travel and we eat. We shop for Christmas gifts, and we eat some more.

The best way to enjoy this time of year, and not lose control of your money, is to make a budget for the month’s special costs. With that in mind, here are some budget items to be ready for in November:

Cookware

Are you hosting Thanksgiving Day dinner for your family, or bringing your favorite side dish to a potluck? Either way, you’ll need pots, pans, and casserole dishes. Cookware discounts can be as high as 80 percent in November, so it’s a great month to budget for them if you need to add or replace an item in your collection.

Higher Food Costs

Plan your Thanksgiving recipes ahead of time, so you can wow friends and family with your cooking (and budgeting) abilities. If you’re hosting out-of-town family for more than a day, you’ll want to budget even more for extra meals and restaurant visits.

Shopping

The last weekend of November is when you’ll find all the big, crazy sales. Set aside some money so you can take advantage of the great Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on things like clothes, televisions, and other technology.

Pet Boarding

Just because you got an invitation to Aunt Elizabeth’s fancy Thanksgiving dinner two states away doesn’t mean Fido did. If your pet isn’t making the trip with you, make sure to budget for boarding fees.

Holiday Travel

Plane tickets and hotel rooms aren’t the only travel costs to account for this time of year. Snacks at the airport, Uber or cab rides, parking garages, tips, and extra gas money are some of the smaller expenses that can slip under your radar.

Christmas Decorations

You’re probably excited to string up lights as soon as you’re done eating turkey on November 26th. If you’re also in the mood to buy a peppermint scented candle or a new Christmas wreath, make sure to set aside money to pay for it.

Higher Utility Costs

Low temps mean high heating bills. Keep your budget from getting burned by increasing the amount you plan to pay for electric or gas heating.

Remember, when you make a plan for your money each month you’ll have more peace of mind. And who doesn’t want to enjoy their turkey in peace?

—Used with permission from DaveRamsey.com