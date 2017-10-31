Edward “Ed” Heronema, age 73, of Hays, Kansas passed away Monday, October 30, 2017 in Hays.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, November 3, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 4 PM – 8 PM with the family present from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM and Friday 9 AM – 9:30 AM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Thursday a parish vigil service will be at 6:30 PM followed by a St. Joseph’s Council 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 PM all at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Remodeling Project.

A complete obituary is pending.