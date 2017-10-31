DSNWK celebrates successes at Awards Banquet

DSNWK

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas celebrated its 50th anniversary as it hosted its annual awards banquet in Hays on Oct. 17. Along with many awards, the evening featured a video presentation on DSNWK’s history and former President and CEO Deacon James W. Blume as its keynote speaker.

Below are a list of awards that were given throughout the evening to staff, persons served, and community members. The first awards were given to employees of DSNWK for their years of service. Those staff recognized and listed by location, were:

Atwood – Virginia Carver, Beverly Drain, Marlena Vrbas

Hays – Carol Bedore, Kimberly Boyle, Samantha Diaz, Karen Edwards, Brandon Hatfield, Darcy Kaiser, Alison Krier, Bill May, Susan Nebel, Sheila Pfeifer, Lisa Raudis, Dilene Reinhardt, Scott Stults, Audrey Ummel, Kaitlyn Wagle, Kim Wellbrock, Crystal Young

Hill City – Aida LeClaire

Norton – Amanda Davis, Heather Frew, Ward Grammon, Bethany Wollard

Russell – Annette Anschutz, Rita Avila, Charles Bowker, Anita Gerhardt

Stockton – Mary Wise

Six retirees were recognized at the Awards Banquet. All these former staff were long time employees of DSNWK and are listed by location:

Atwood – Karen Focke, Lynette Kanek, Mary Krus

Hays – BJ Hiser, Linda Schoenthaler

Stockton – Ann Forell

DSNWK gave special recognition to six staff members who made successful efforts in coming to the aid of persons served by DSNWK in need and providing emergency assistance. Those recognized were: Kayla Alvis, LeAnna Carrier, Jaidra Lott, Johanna Musgrove and Paul Wildeman of Hays. With one staff person, Peter Cochran of Hays, recognized for providing emergency assistance to a DSNWK staff person. Special recognition was also paid to one staff member for her outstanding work with persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mary Ahlemeyer of Norton was presented with the Employee of the Year Award.

A $100 scholarship award was presented to Amanda Ebert of Hays. This award was given from the Jerelyn Becker Memorial Scholarship Fund for employees studying in higher education in a field related to serving people with developmental disabilities.

Several awards were given to individuals served by DSNWK for achievement through employment. Those receiving awards and listed by location were:

Hays – Taylor Barrett, Todd Chaney, Kacey Dannels, Lynn Dietrich, Marsha Jamison, Raylynn Lumpkin, Trudi Mapes, Ed McElhaney, Brittany Molnar, Danielle Wittman, Adrian Wolf

Norton – Justin Bainter

Russell – Steven Madsen

DSNWK presented two Individual Achievement Awards to individuals served by DSNWK. Austin Moore and Jack Morgan of Hays were presented these awards which go each year to one youth and one adult who have shown tremendous individual progress throughout the year. Sid Toll of Hays was presented with DSNWK’s Fitness Award for her dedication to exercising, losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle.

Awards were presented to members of area communities during the afternoon. Cross Manufacturing of Hays, received DSNWK’s Employer of the Year Award for their outstanding support of people with disabilities in the workforce. The Community Support Award was presented to the Hays High Plains Barbershop Chorus for their outstanding support to individuals served by DSNWK. The Good Neighbor Awards were presented to two community people for their direct service to the individuals served by DSNWK. They were Pastor Timm Meyer of Norton and Loretta Studer of Atwood.

Finally, DSNWK recognized two longtime board members for their 40 years of commitment and advocacy work with it’s Vision of Hope Awards. Bonnie Burr of Bird City and Galen Huffman of Quinter were called out blazing the trail for services and supports for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

DSNWK is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving 18 counties in northwest Kansas with a mission to advocate for persons with disabilities and those who care about them by planning and supporting a life of dignity, interdependence, and personal satisfaction in the community.