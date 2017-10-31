Cool, wet Halloween

Today Rain and snow likely before 4pm, then a chance of snow between 4pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Ready for Halloween? Make sure you bundle up accordingly! A contrast in temperatures will exist this evening across the region. #kswx pic.twitter.com/lj911i1CUM — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) October 31, 2017

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 35.