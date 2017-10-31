Betty Joan Behring, 73, of Colby, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.

Betty was born on May 7th, 1944 in Holdrege, Nebraska as the daughter to Clarence & Beaulah Wick.

Betty graduated from Holdrege High School and attended Kearney State College in Kearney, Nebraska. She married Norman Louis Behring on July 7th, 1978 in Grand Island, Nebraska. In the summer of 1980, they made Colby, Kansas their home. Betty and Norm were happily married for 39 years.

In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Betty was a tireless entrepreneur who founded Behring Rentals, and for over 37 years she and Norm purchased, refurbished, and sold numerous homes. Betty also managed numerous rental properties throughout Colby. During the rare occasion when Betty was not managing Behring Rentals, she loved traveling and taking romantic cruises with Norm all over the world.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beaulah Wick and her sister Sharon. She is survived by her husband Norm, of Colby, KS, son Clark and Valerie Poppert, of Geneva, NE, son John and Mari Lyn Poppert, of Saint Paul, NE, daughter Bobbie and Darren Simpson, of Gretna, NE and son John Behring, of Colby, KS. Betty had eleven grandchildren: Megan, Aaron, Ryan, Brooke, Olivia, Nikki, Emily, Taylor, Tyler, Jacey and Caitlin.

Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby. A memorial service shall be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 3, 2017 at the Colby United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.