WaKeeney man killed Monday after pickup overturns

WAKEENEY — A 75-year-old WaKeeney man was killed in an accident at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The KHP reported a 1997 GMC pickup was eastbound on M Road when it drove over a washboarded portion of the road. The driver, James M. Opat, lost control of the truck and entered the south ditch, where it overturned.

Opat was transported to Schmitt Funeral Home, the KHP said, after next of kin was notified by the Trego County Sheriff’s Office.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, the KHP reported.