UPDATE: Iowa teen killed in accident was traveling to Stockton to pick up cattle

Phillips County Review report

PHILLIPSBURG — A teenager who went missing while traveling between Ashton, Iowa, and Stockton has been found dead four miles east of Phillipsburg.

Jacob Roos, Ashton, was reported missing Friday after last being heard from at 1 a.m. that morning.

Roos was traveling to Stockton to pick up a load of cattle and never arrived, initiating the filing of a missing person report and pleas for help being put out by his family on Facebook.

A Phillips County sheriff’s report indicates Roos was found around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Roos was found in his vehicle, which had crashed and came to rest in a creek below a bridge just west of the Gretna intersection.

The Highway Patrol report indicates the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, and that Roos, age 19, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 36 in a 2013 Ford F350 pulling a Wilson trailer. Roos went left of center, striking the bridge’s guard rail as he entered the south ditch. The vehicle continued until it hit the creek embankment and came to rest facing south in the creek bottom at a point not visible from the highway.

Roos was found dead at the scene, and was transported to Olliff-Boeve Funeral Home.