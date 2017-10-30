United Way Night of Giving Event at Big Creek Crossing Friday

UWEC

The third annual Night of Giving at Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine, Hays, for the United Way of Ellis County will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, November 3rd.

Come join members of the community in supporting and meeting United Way Partner agencies throughout the evening. There will be live music, food, drinks, and opportunities to win one of many fabulous prizes with the top prize from Riddle’s Jewelry of a beautiful diamond ring valued at $1570. (Need not be present to win.)

With the purchase of a ticket you will get one entry to the drawings with opportunity for extra chances by showing proof of receipts from the mall merchants during the 6-9 p.m time frame. There will be opportunity for exclusive store specials for that night only.

Participating retailers will also have appetizer tables with a contest for the best “Superhero” decorated table. Tickets for the event can be purchased at United Way of Ellis County, 205 East 7th, Suite 111, Hays, or online at www.liveunited.us or Big Creek Crossing.

For more information call 785-628-8281.