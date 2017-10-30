Toni J. Chambers, 64, Hays, died Friday, October 27, 2017 at her home.

She was born December 14, 1952 in Hays the daughter of Harold and Gay (McCammon) Chambers. In 1970 she graduated from Hays High school and then attended North Central Technical College receiving her bookkeeping certificate. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and was a secretary at Paul MacDonald Chevrolet, Midland Coop, and also worked at Sunflower Bank. Her hobbies included antiquing, collecting dice and marbles, scrapbooking, playing cards, and visiting the open range at the Saline River. She approached life with a positive attitude, found strength in prayer, had a wonderful sense of humor and cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include a son; Jeff Lawler of Ellis, a daughter; Tracy Lawler-White and wife Emily of Leavenworth, a brother; Arthur Chambers and wife Aggie of Olathe, a sister; Terryl Bieker and husband Gene of Granbury, TX and two grandchildren; Jonas Lawler-White and Stella Lawler-White.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Toni’s life will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th with Rev. Michael Rose officiating. Burial will be on Wednesday in the Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka, Kansas. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Monday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street and from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested in Toni’s memory to the Cancer Council of Ellis County or to the Humane Society of the High Plains, in care of the funeral home.

