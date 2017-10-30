Tigers take over No. 1 ranking in NCAA Super Region 3

The second edition of the NCAA Super Region Rankings for football released on Monday (Oct. 30). At 9-0, Fort Hays State is now on top of Super Region 3 in the No. 1 position. The Super Region consists of four conferences, the MIAA, GLIAC, GLVC, and GAC.

The top seven teams in the Super Region are selected at the end of the regular season to compete in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Fort Hays State is seeking its first appearance in the playoffs since 1995.

Northwest Missouri State fell from the No. 1 position after having its 38-consecutive game win streak snapped that dated back to the start of the 2015 season. University of Indianapolis from the GLVC, the nation’s No. 5 ranked team, remained in the No. 2 spot, while Fort Hays State, ranked No. 6 nationally, made the leap from No. 3 to No. 1. Fort Hays State and Indianapolis are the only two teams that remain undefeated in the Super Region.

Ashland (8-1) and Ferris State (7-1) of the GLIAC moved up to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Ashland holds the upper hand between the teams by winning the head-to-head meeting. Northwest Missouri State (8-1) dropped to No. 5 following its loss to Pittsburg State. Grand Valley State moved up to No. 6, while Ouachita Baptist (7-2) of the GAC moved up into the No. 7 position.

Arkansas Tech (7-2), Central Missouri (6-3), and Harding (6-3) are on the outside looking in, sitting in the No. 8 through No. 10 positions.

The Fort Hays State at Northwest Missouri State game this Saturday (Nov. 4) in Maryville, Missouri, will have big implications not only just on a potential MIAA Championship, but also the NCAA Playoff picture.

The playoff format gives a bye to the Super Region’s #1 seed, while #2 plays #7, #3 plays #6, and #4 plays #5 in the opening round.

Below are the Super Region 3 Rankings for October 30, 2017. CLICK HERE for all Super Region Rankings.

Rank Team In-Region Record Overall D2 Record 1 Fort Hays State 9-0 9-0 2 Indianapolis 9-0 9-0 3 Ashland 8-1 8-1 4 Ferris State 7-1 7-1 5 Northwest Missouri State 8-1 8-1 6 Grand Valley State 7-2 7-2 7 Ouachita Baptist 7-2 7-2 8 Arkansas Tech 7-2 7-2 9 Central Missouri 6-3 6-3 10 Harding 6-3 6-3