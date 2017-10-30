Presidio Brass to perform in Colby next month

COLBY — A California brass group will present Sounds of the Cinema Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Central at Colby’s Cultural Arts Center. Admission is by WPAA season ticket or at the door: $20 adults and $10 students.

Since forming in 2006, Presidio Brass has rocketed to success as the face of a bold new generation in brass entertainment. By combining a brass quintet, piano and percussion instruments with fresh, original arrangements, their unique sound has become a trademark for the ensemble from San Diego, captivating audiences everywhere. In 2017 they partnered with the music education giant KHS America/XO Brass/Jupiter Musical Instruments, making them the flagship ensemble of Jupiter Musical Instrument and performing exclusively on XO Brass instruments.

Through their touring show of Hollywood’s greatest hits, Sounds of the Cinema, these five young men present film music with a good dose of wit and humor that together have become hallmarks of every Presidio Brass performance. Audiences and music critics agree, Sounds of the Cinema is “Two Thumbs Up” and a “Must See!” The show has been enjoyed internationally, with performances and educational outreach programs throughout North America and China. Presidio Brass has performed in over 40 states, conducted master classes at many of America’s finest colleges and universities and been featured on National Public Radio.

Each member of the ensemble began his music career by joining his school’s band program. Inspired by the dedication of their school music teachers, Presidio Brass came together with the primary mission to promote music education and music appreciation in youngsters. This is why at every opportunity, performances are coupled with a master class or school program.

Members of the Presidio Brass have performed with major symphony orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Diego Symphony, and have shared the stage with commercial and pop artists that include Stevie Wonder, John Williams, Quincy Jones and more. When not on tour, they continue to perform with orchestras, maintain private teaching studios at local universities, arrange and compose new music, assist with public school music programs, and operate an annual summer music camp for students of all ages.

Western Plains Arts Association receives support by numerous northwest Kansas area businesses and individual donors, including a major contribution from the Dane Hansen Foundation, Logan, Kan. The brass band will conduct a master class with area music students on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Presidio Brass has released four recordings: Stolen Moments, a collection of popular classical and jazz selections, Christmas Day, an assortment of well-loved holiday favorites, Sounds of the Cinema, which includes pieces from their signature stage performance of the same name, and their newest release Rhapsody in Brass, featuring popular American music influenced by classical and jazz idioms. For additional information, visit presidiobrass.com or hear samples of this performance on YouTube.