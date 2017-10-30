NW Kansas man hospitalized after semi crash

SCOTT COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 7:30 a.m. Monday in Scott County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford truck driven by Scott C. Finkbrinker, 58, Colby, 58, was southbound on U.S. 83 five miles north of Scott City.

The truck went left of center, struck a northbound semi and rest in the east ditch.

Finkbrinker was transported to the Scott County Hospital. The semi driver was transported to the hospital in Scott City. The semi driver Jesus Noe Rubio, 44, Garden City, was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.