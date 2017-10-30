Jana’s Campaign exceeds fundraising goal

Last weekend, Jana’s Campaign announced the completion of its $500,000 national fundraising campaign — The IMPACT Project. At the annual gala community event Saturday, fundraising committee chairs Mia Lang and Curt Brungardt closed their fundraising campaign by announcing they successfully raised $557,955 in 22 months.

“We would like to thank all those who support us in our efforts to build a safer world,” said Mia Lang.

Jana’s Campaign is a Hays-based national education and prevention organization with the mission of reducing gender and relationship violence. Jana’s Campaign was created in honor of the late Hays resident, Jana Mackey, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2008.

“This fundraising effort was designed to increase both the scale and scope of our work, and to create greater impact,” Curt Brungardt said. “These resources will allow us to improve and expand our gender violence prevention programming in middle and high schools, colleges and universities, as well as with our community-wide partners.”