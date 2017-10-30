James Steven “Steve” Middleton, 75, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

Steve was born September 13, 1942 in Wellington, Kansas, the son of James W. and Ruth P. (Holder) Middleton. He grew up in Wellington and graduated from Wellington High School in 1960. He then attended Emporia State University.

Steve met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Carol M. Faulkner on September 13, 1967 in Wellington. This union was blessed with two children; Steven and Cara. They made their home in Tulsa, Ok., Rose Hill, Ks., Russell, Ks., Emporia, Ks., Dodge City, Ks., and finally back to Russell in 2009.

Steve worked for Santa Fe Railroad and Terra Resources in Wellington; Satin Supply in Tulsa; Murfin Drilling in Wichita and Russell; and the KCC Oil & Gas Division where he was a Regulator. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Russell. He also was a member of the Russell Kwanis Club, the Russell Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Russell Masonic Lodge and the Hays Order of the Easter Star. Steve enjoyed all sports, but especially baseball. He was the coach of the first Kansas team to attend the Little League World Series in 1967. He also was an avid University of Oklahoma football supporter. In his later years, he loved attending his grandchildren’s baseball, football and volleyball games.

Steve’s surviving family include his wife of 50 years, Carol, of the home; son, Steven D. Middleton (Terri) of Russell, Kansas; daughter, Cara S. Maier (Brent) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, D. Sue Holdaway of Mira Mesa, California; five grandchildren, Arilyn Maier, Luke Maier, Wyatt Middleton, Walker Middleton and Madeleine Middleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Sammy A Middleton, and infant sister Beth Lynn.

Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the First Congregational Church of Russell with Pastor Ron Wedel officiating. Cremation has preceded the services. Memorials have been established with the High Plains Humane Society or the Russell County Recreational Center. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, who is in charge of these arrangements.