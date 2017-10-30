Iheme earns MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week accolades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State senior running back Kenneth Iheme has been named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week, announced Monday by the league office (Oct. 30). It is the second time Iheme has earned the distinction this season, and the ninth time a Tiger has received a conference player of the week award this year, four more than any other school (Pittsburg State).

Iheme picked up 208 all-purpose yards in Saturday’s 34-7 win against Emporia State. The Wichita, Kan. native rushed for 146 yards, his fifth straight 100-yard performance on the ground, while grabbing seven catches for 62 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 7.3 yards per rush and 8.9 yards per catch, including a 54-yard burst with the Tigers backed up at their own 1-yard line and a 25-yard touchdown grab after making multiple Hornet defenders miss. Iheme now has 1,029 rushing yards through nine games this season, turning in the 20th 1000-yard season on the ground in FHSU history.

Safety Josh Hornback of Pittsburg State and linebacker Roc Robbins of Missouri Southern joined Iheme in earning MIAA Player of the Week honors for week nine.

The Tigers have now had honorees in eight of nine weeks this season, including Jacob Mezera (Week 1 Offensive Athlete of the Week), Brandon Brown (Weeks 1, 4, and 7 Special Teams Athlete of the Week), Nathan Shepherd (Week 2 Defensive Athlete of the Week), Monterio Burchfield (Week 3 Offensive Athlete of the Week), Jose Delgado (Week 5 Defensive Athlete of the Week), and Iheme (Weeks 6 and 9 Offensive Athlete of the Week).

Iheme will look to continue his strong season Saturday (Nov. 4) when the 6th-ranked Tigers head to Maryville, Mo. to face off with 8th-ranked Northwest Missouri State. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. inside Bearcat Stadium.